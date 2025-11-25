Kory Mincy scores 22 as unbeaten George Mason beats Ohio 92-69 at Sunshine Slam

Kory Mincy scored 22 points and unbeaten George Mason beat Ohio 92-69 on Monday in the Beach Division of the Sunshine Slam.

Mincy shot 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Patriots (6-0). Masai Troutman made all four of his 3-pointers and added 18 points and five rebounds. Riley Allenspach had 14 points.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 16 points for the Bobcats (1-5). Javan Simmons added 12 points.

George Mason took the lead for good with 18:47 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-33 at halftime, with Mincy racking up 14 points.

By The Associated Press