Green’s 16 lead Tulsa past San Jose State 81-51

By AP News

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — David Green’s 16 points helped Tulsa defeat San Jose State 81-51 on Tuesday.

Green also had five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (5-1). Ade Popoola added 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Miles Barnstable had 14 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Spartans (2-4) were led by Colby Garland, who posted 13 points.

Tulsa took the lead with 16:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Green led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 43-33 at the break. Tulsa extended its lead to 70-43 during the second half, fueled by an 18-0 scoring run. Barnstable scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

