Garcia scores 20 as East Texas A&M knocks off Army 84-67

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Damian Garcia helped lead East Texas A&M over Army on Tuesday with 20 points off of the bench in an 84-67 win.

Garcia shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Lions (4-3). Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Gianni Hunt shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Black Knights (1-6) were led in scoring by Kevin McCarthy, who finished with 12 points. Army also got 10 points from Ryan Curry. The loss was the sixth straight for the Black Knights.

East Texas A&M took the lead for good with 5:47 left in the first half. The score was 46-36 at halftime, with Garcia racking up 18 points. East Texas A&M extended its lead to 63-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Hunt scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

