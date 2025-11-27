Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thompson’s 23 lead Columbia past Fairfield 106-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 23 points as Columbia beat Fairfield 106-77 on Wednesday.

Thompson added six rebounds for the Lions (6-1). Kenny Noland added 20 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and also had seven assists. Miles Franklin had 18 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Cam Estevez led the Stags (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Deuce Turner added 14 points for Fairfield. Declan Wucherpfennig also had 13 points.

Up next

Up next for Columbia is a matchup Saturday with Sarah Lawrence at home. Fairfield hosts New Hampshire on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.