Thompson’s 23 lead Columbia past Fairfield 106-77

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 23 points as Columbia beat Fairfield 106-77 on Wednesday.

Thompson added six rebounds for the Lions (6-1). Kenny Noland added 20 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and also had seven assists. Miles Franklin had 18 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Cam Estevez led the Stags (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Deuce Turner added 14 points for Fairfield. Declan Wucherpfennig also had 13 points.

Up next

Up next for Columbia is a matchup Saturday with Sarah Lawrence at home. Fairfield hosts New Hampshire on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press