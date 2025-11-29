Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Southern defeats Northwestern State 75-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs’ 22 points helped Southern defeat Northwestern State 75-73 on Saturday.

Jacobs added five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (3-4). Fazl Oshodi scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 6 from 3-point range. Cam Amboree had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Demons (1-6) were led by Micah Thomas, who posted 15 points. Northwestern State also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Willie Williams. Chris Mubiru also had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.