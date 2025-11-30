Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

St. Thomas wins 87-52 over D-III Lawrence

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke’s 18 points helped St. Thomas defeat Lawrence 87-52 on Saturday.

Bjerke also added six rebounds for the Tommies (6-3). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 11 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Ben Oosterbaan had 10 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Vikings were led in scoring by CJ Campbell, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Nicholas Gouriotis added nine points and seven rebounds for Lawrence. Nolan Koch had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.