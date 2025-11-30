Booker’s 17 points, 10 rebounds pace No. 4 Texas to an 81-63 win against Pennsylvania

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Texas beat Penn 81-63 on Sunday.

Booker made all 11 of her free throws and had five assists to lead Texas (8-0) to its 30th consecutive home win.

Kyla Oldacre had 14 points and nine rebounds for Texas off the bench. Teya Sidberry added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan Lee scored 12. Rori Harmon made five steals.

Mataya Gayle led Pennsylvania (4-3) with 26 points, two fewer than her career best, keeping the Quakers competitive for much of the game. Katie Collins had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Texas has been without starting guard Aaliyah Crump (foot), backup point guard Bryanna Preston (ankle) and forward Ashton Judd (knee) for its last three games. Judd, a possible starter, has yet to appear in a game after transferring from Missouri.

Two of those three games games were victories over No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 South Carolina to win the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. Returning home, Texas made a sluggish start.

The Longhorns missed 17 of 21 shots from the field in the first quarter, including several layups, falling behind by six points. Then they began the second quarter with a 22-3 push that included three straight layups by Justice Carlton and 3-pointers by Lee and Harmon.

Even so, Pennsylvania trailed by only 11 late in the third quarter before Booker responded with three-point play — a jump shot and free throw. The Longhorns created a 24-point lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks, in part, to a 3-point basket by former walk-on Sarah Graves, who played some meaningful minutes because of the injuries.

MARK ROSNER

Associated Press