Solomon scores 25 as UNC Asheville beats Appalachian State 67-55

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 25 points in UNC Asheville’s 67-55 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday.

Solomon also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4). Justin Wright scored 13 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Kameron Taylor shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Marcus Jr. led the Mountaineers (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Appalachian State also got 11 points from Alonzo Dodd. Luke Wilson had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

