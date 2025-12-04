Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thomas Jr. scores 23 points, LSU perfect in OT to beat Boston College 78-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored six of his 23 points in overtime and undefeated LSU held back Boston College’s late rally for a 78-69 victory on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

LSU opened on a 6-0 surge and didn’t miss a shot in the extra period, hitting three field goals that included a a Max Mackinnon 3-pointer. The Tigers also made all 10 of their free-throw attempts while outscoring Boston College 17-8. The Eagles missed all eight of their shots from the field and were 8 of 9 from the line.

Marquet Sutton scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for LSU (8-0). Mackinnon and Mike Nwoko added 12 points apiece. The Tigers shot 40% (29 of 72) overall and 85% (17 of 20) from the line but were just 3 of 19 from distance.

Luka Toews scored seven points, Donald Hand Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Jayden Hastings scored on a dunk during a 12-0 surge that sparked a 23-6 run to give BC a 56-51 led with 5:02 remaining. The Eagles held the advantage until Thomas scored the last four points of regulation to tie it 61-all with 21 seconds left. Pablo Tamba then blocked Toews’ 3-point attempt to force overtime.

Toews scored 14 points to lead Boston College (4-5). Hand and Boden Kapke each scored 12 points.

Up next

Boston College hosts New Haven on Saturday.

LSU faces No. 19 Texas Tech on Sunday in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.