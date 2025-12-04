Skip to main content
Ralph scores 31, Pacific defeats Air Force 80-65

By AP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 31 points led Pacific past Air Force 80-65 on Wednesday.

Ralph added five rebounds for the Tigers (7-2). Kajus Kublickas scored 13 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Jaden Clayton had 13 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Lucas Hobin finished with 19 points for the Falcons (3-7). Air Force also got 15 points from Caleb Walker. Eli Robinson had 11 points and two steals.

Pacific took the lead with 15:18 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ralph led the team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 41-26 at the break. Ralph scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pacific went on to secure a victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

