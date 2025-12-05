Carraway scores 36 with 11 3s as Charleston Southern defeats Warren Wilson 124-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Armari Carraway scored 36 points, making a program-record 11 3-pointers, and led Charleston Southern over Warren Wilson 124-63 on Thursday.

Carraway was 11 of 16 from the arc for the Buccaneers (6-5). Jesse Hafemeister scored 26 points while shooting 10 for 11, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Jacob Taylor went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. Easton Hupp scored 10 points.

The Owls were led in scoring by Isaac Allen, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Warren Wilson also got 10 points from Daniel Smith. Tajh Williams had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press