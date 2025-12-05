Skip to main content
Marrero scores 23, Merrimack takes down Rider 68-66

By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Andres Marrero’s 23 points helped Merrimack defeat Rider 68-66 on Thursday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Marrero had three steals for the Warriors (4-6, 1-0). Kevair Kennedy scored 19 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added three steals. Tye Dorset had 15 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Broncs (1-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Cole McCabe, who finished with 12 points. Aasim Burton added 11 points and three steals for Rider. Caleb Smith also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

