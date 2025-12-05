Skip to main content
Pinion’s 17 lead South Florida past Utah State 74-61

By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 17 points in South Florida’s 74-61 win over Utah State on Thursday.

Pinion went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (5-4). Izaiyah Nelson added 11 points while going 2 of 2 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. CJ Brown shot 4 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. Josh Omojafo also scored 10 points.

Mason Falslev led the way for the Aggies (7-1) with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Utah State also got 19 points from Michael Collins Jr. Adlan Elamin finished with six points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

