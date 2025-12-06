Skip to main content
Brown wins 75-56 over Bryant

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Adrian Uchidiuno had 13 points in Brown’s 75-56 win over Bryant on Friday.

Uchidiuno shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bears (4-6). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 12 points and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Landon Lewis shot 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-7) were led in scoring by Ty Tabales, who finished with 19 points. Quincy Allen added 15 points and three blocks for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

