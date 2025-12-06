Eaton scores 14, Saint Peter’s beats Canisius 69-57

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton had 14 points in Saint Peter’s 69-57 win against Canisius on Friday.

Eaton shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (3-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Robinson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 8 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Brent Bland had 12 points and shot 3 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Golden Griffins (4-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Kahlil Singleton, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brendan Oliver added 15 points and seven rebounds for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press