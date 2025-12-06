Blackwell scores 16, Marist beats Mount St. Mary’s 64-56

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Mount St. Mary’s 64-56 on Friday.

Blackwell shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jadin Collins scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line. Justin Menard went 4 of 15 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

The Mountaineers (2-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Arlandus Keyes, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Xavier Lipscomb added 12 points, four assists and five steals for Mount St. Mary’s. Justin Amadi also had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press