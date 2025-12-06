Skip to main content
Furman secures 79-69 victory against Harvard

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas scored 18 points as Furman beat Harvard 79-69 on Saturday.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Paladins (6-4). Alex Wilkins added 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Cooper Bowser finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points. Eddrin Bronson added 11 points.

Robert Hinton led the Crimson (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, five assists and three steals. Ben Eisendrath added 10 points for Harvard. Austin Hunt also finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

