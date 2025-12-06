Idaho defeats South Dakota State 84-81

Skip to main content
By AP News

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell had 22 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against South Dakota State on Saturday.

Mitchell shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Vandals (6-3). Jackson Rasmussen scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jack Payne shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jaden Jackson led the Jackrabbits (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Damon Wilkinson added 16 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State. Joe Sayler finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

