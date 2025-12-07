Myers scores 27 off the bench, Western Kentucky defeats Evansville 80-79

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 27 points off of the bench helped lead Western Kentucky to an 80-79 victory against Evansville on Saturday.

Myers went 9 of 16 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers (6-2). Teagan Moore scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. LJ Hackman shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

Leif Moeller led the Purple Aces (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Connor Turnbull added 19 points, eight rebounds and nine blocks for Evansville. Alex Hemenway had 14 points.

Western Kentucky used a 12-1 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 54-38 with 13:18 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press