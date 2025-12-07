Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
45.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Myers scores 27 off the bench, Western Kentucky defeats Evansville 80-79

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 27 points off of the bench helped lead Western Kentucky to an 80-79 victory against Evansville on Saturday.

Myers went 9 of 16 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers (6-2). Teagan Moore scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. LJ Hackman shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

Leif Moeller led the Purple Aces (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Connor Turnbull added 19 points, eight rebounds and nine blocks for Evansville. Alex Hemenway had 14 points.

Western Kentucky used a 12-1 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 54-38 with 13:18 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.