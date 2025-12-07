Oregon State beats Southern Utah 81-70

Skip to main content
By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dez White scored 20 points as Oregon State beat Southern Utah 81-70 on Saturday.

White went 8 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Beavers (5-5). Johan Munch scored 16 points and added five rebounds and four blocks. Josiah Lake had 10 points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line. Isaiah Sy also scored 10 points.

The Thunderbirds (4-7) were led in scoring by Jaiden Feroah, who finished with 27 points, five assists and four steals. Southern Utah also got 11 points, six rebounds and four assists from Elijah Duval. Tanner Hayhurst finished with 11 points.

White led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-30 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

