Brooks scores 18, Houston Christian defeats New Orleans 85-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elijah Brooks scored 18 points as Houston Christian beat New Orleans 85-76 on Saturday.

Brooks also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (5-4, 1-0 Southland Conference). Ryan Bartley scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Demarco Bethea had 12 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Coleton Benson finished with 26 points for the Privateers (3-7, 0-1). New Orleans also got 16 points and seven rebounds from MJ Thomas. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

