Pippen scores 16 to lead 4 in double-figure scoring in Cal’s 67-61 win over Pacific

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 16 points to lead four in double-figure scoring and California beat Pacific 67-61 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Dai Dai Ames added 15 points for Cal (8-1), which shot 46% (23 of 50). John Camden chipped in with 13 points and Chris Bell had 11.

Isaac Jack scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Pacific (7-3). TJ Wainwright added 13 points. Jaden Clayton had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Cal led by as many as 13 points early in the second half. With less than three minutes to play, Elis Ralph hit a 3-pointer and Clayton made consecutive layups in 7-0 spurt that pulled the Tigers to 63-61 with 25 seconds left before the Golden Bears sealed it from the free-throw line.

Cal shot 56% (14 of 25) including a pair of 3s each from Ames and Pippen to help build a 36-27 halftime advantage. The Golden Bears shot just 36% (90 of 25) after the break.

Up next

Cal hosts Division II-member Dominican of California on Tuesday.

Pacific hosts NAIA’s Simpson on Saturday.

