Andrew Henderson, Marqui Worthy lead UC Riverside past Cal Poly 88-84

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 28 points, Marqui Worthy scored 24 and UC Riverside turned back Cal Poly 88-84 on Saturday.

Henderson added nine rebounds and Worthy grabbed five for the Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Osiris Grady shot 4 of 7 and scored 11.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (5-6, 1-1) with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Peter Bandelj added 13 points and Cayden Ward contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

