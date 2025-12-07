Zuby Ejiofor has 8 blocks to help No. 23 St. John’s hold off Mississippi, 63-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had a career-high eight blocks along with 15 points and nine rebounds, anchoring a strong defensive performance that carried No. 23 St. John’s past Mississippi 63-58 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ejiofor scored all but two of his points in the second half, and the Red Storm (5-3) held on after leading by 14 with eight minutes remaining. He blocked six shots in the first half to go with three steals.

St. John’s limited Ole Miss to 36.4% shooting from the field, including 2 for 16 from 3-point distance (12.5%), and forced 20 turnovers. The Johnnies went 25 of 35 on free throws to 16 of 20 for Mississippi and had a 13-0 advantage in fast-break points, enabling them to win despite shooting 34% from the floor and finishing with more turnovers (20) than field goals (17).

Malik Dia had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench for the Rebels (5-4), who have lost four straight games — all to power-conference opponents. Dia started all 44 of his previous games at Ole Miss.

Ilias Kamardine scored 16 points for Mississippi, and Kezza Giffa added 10 points and seven steals off the bench.

AJ Storr, a 2023 All-Big East Freshman Team selection at St. John’s, was booed throughout and scored only two points for Ole Miss. He missed all six of his field goal attempts.

Storr is playing for his fourth Power Five program in four years. He entered averaging 13.8 points per game, tied with Kamardine for the team lead.

The only previous meeting between the schools came on the St. John’s campus in the first round of the 1989 National Invitation Tournament won by the Johnnies.

It was Mississippi’s first game at The Garden since a 68-63 loss to Dayton in the semifinals of the 2010 NIT.

Up next

Mississippi plays Southern Miss next Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

St. John’s is back at MSG next Saturday to host local foe Iona, the suburban MAAC school where coach Rick Pitino spent three seasons before jumping to the Red Storm.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer