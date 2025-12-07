Skip to main content
Northern Colorado slips past South Dakota 89-87 in OT

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Egan Shields had 19 points and Ring Nyeri tipped in a missed shot with 1 second left in overtime to rally Northern Colorado past South Dakota 89-87 on Saturday night.

Shields also had five rebounds for the Bears (9-1), who have won six in a row. He made two free throws with 31 seconds left to force OT tied at 81. Zack Bloch hit five 3-pointers and scored 18. Ibu Yamakazi added 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Isaac Bruns finished with 28 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Coyotes (5-5). Cameron Fens added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Crawford scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

