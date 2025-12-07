Albury’s 22 lead New Mexico over Santa Clara 98-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Deyton Albury had 22 points in New Mexico’s 98-71 win against Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Albury added six assists and three steals for the Lobos (7-2). Tomislav Buljan scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Uriah Tenette went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Broncos (8-2) were led by Christian Hammond, who posted 22 points. Elijah Mahi added 13 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara. Allen Graves finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead about 9 1/2 minutes into the first half and did not trail again. Albury led the Lobos with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 45-36 at the break. New Mexico pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 12 points. The Lobos outscored Santa Clara by 18 points in the final half, as Albury led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

