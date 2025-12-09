TJ Cope, Jakevion Buckley lift New Orleans over Incarnate Word 84-83 to end 6-game slide

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — TJ Cope had 19 points and Jakevion Buckley hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:25 remaining as New Orleans held off Incarnate Word 84-83 on Monday night to halt a six-game losing streak.

Cope also added five rebounds for the Privateers (4-7, 1-1 Southland Conference). Buckley scored 18 and added seven assists and three steals. MJ Thomas had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Davion Bailey finished with 28 points for the Cardinals (5-5, 1-2). Tahj Staveskie added 24 points and five assists. Harold Woods had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

New Orleans led by 12 at halftime before getting outscored 57-46 after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press