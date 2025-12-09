No. 13 Baylor women trounce Alabama State 90-36 for sixth straight victory

Skip to main content
WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 30 points and Jana Van Gytenbeek finished with her first triple-double as No. 13 Baylor cruised to a 90-36 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday, upping their win streak to six.

Scott made 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bears (10-1), who improve to 7-0 at home. The sophomore went 11 for 11 at the free-throw line. Van Gytenbeek, a senior, finished with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Kiersten Johnson scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting for Baylor. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season.

Kaitlyn Bryant had nine points to lead the Hornets (2-6), who fall to 0-5 on the road.

Baylor scored the first nine points and Scott sank all three of her first-quarter 3-pointers, scoring nine to help the Bears to a 24-7 lead.

Scott made two free throws and Littlepage-Buggs followed with a layup, capping an 8-0 run to begin the second period for a 25-point advantage. Scott hit another 3-pointer and had 16 points by halftime as the Bears upped their lead to 53-17.

Van Gytenbeek shot 3 for 3 with two 3-pointers and scored all of her points in the first half as Baylor shot better from outside the 3-point line (61.5%, 8 for 13) than inside it (53%, 10 for 19) before the break.

Scott and Kiersten Johnson hit 3-pointers to begin the third quarter as Baylor scored the first eight points and led 76-28 heading to the fourth.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts No. 2 Texas on Sunday.

Alabama State: Hosts South Carolina State on Friday.

