Cal State Fullerton makes 16 3s, defeats Denver 105-86

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Joshua Ward scored 20 points as Cal State Fullerton made 16 3-pointers and beat Denver 105-86 on Saturday.

Ward made four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Titans (5-7). Bryce Cofield added 19 points while going 6 of 13 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Christian WIlliams shot 6 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Jeremiah Burke finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (5-7). Denver also got 17 points from Zane Nelson. Julius Rollins also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

