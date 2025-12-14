Cal State Fullerton makes 16 3s, defeats Denver 105-86

DENVER (AP) — Joshua Ward scored 20 points as Cal State Fullerton made 16 3-pointers and beat Denver 105-86 on Saturday.

Ward made four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Titans (5-7). Bryce Cofield added 19 points while going 6 of 13 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Christian WIlliams shot 6 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Jeremiah Burke finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (5-7). Denver also got 17 points from Zane Nelson. Julius Rollins also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press