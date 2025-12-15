Olivia Miles 2nd triple-double in row No. 8 TCU beats Jacksonville for 32nd straight home win

Skip to main content
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second consecutive triple-double and No. 8 TCU stretched its school-record home winning streak to 32 games with a 89-49 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Miles now has her first two triple-doubles for TCU (11-0) and her eight overall are the most for an active player. She had six in four seasons for Notre Dame, including in back-to-back games last December.

The latest triple-double came eight days after Miles had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 95-40 win over UTEP. She also has at least 15 points and five assists in all 11 games, an NCAA record at the start of a season.

Clara Silva had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who had only a seven-point lead before opening the second half with a 17-2 run. Marta Suarez finished with 15 points.

Mychal White had 17 points, including 13 of 14 free throws, for Jacksonville (7-2).

When TCU scored 14 consecutive points in a 4 1/2 minutes stretch midway through the third quarter, Miles had a 3-pointer and a layup while assisting on three of the other four baskets. The Frogs led 50-28 when Miles had a defensive rebound and charged the other way, slinging a cross-court pass to Suarez for a run-capping layup.

TCU’s home winning streak matched No. 2 Texas for the longest active in the nation.

Up next

Jacksonville: On the road against another Big 12 team, at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

TCU: Plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday in its fourth consecutive home game.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

