Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 1 Arizona improves to 10-0, cruises past Abilene Christian 96-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Abilene Christian Arizona Basketball

Abilene Christian Arizona Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Burries scored 20 points, Motiejus Krivas added 15 and No. 1 Arizona rolled to a 96-62 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night.

Arizona (10-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 90 seconds and never trailed, taking a 51-31 lead by halftime. Coach Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats have won five straight by at least 20 points for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The 6-foot-4 Burries scored at least 20 points for the third time this season, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. He had a season-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over then-No. 12 Alabama. The 7-foot-2 Krivas made all four of his field-goal attempts and shot 7 of 8 on free throws.

Six Arizona players scored in double figures. Ivan Kharchenkov had 11 points while Jaden Bradley, Koa Peat and Tobe Awaka all had 10. The Wildcats shot 66.7% from the field.

Arizona is the top team in the country thanks to an undefeated start that’s included five wins over nationally-ranked opponents, including UConn, Florida, Auburn, UCLA and Alabama. It’s the seventh 10-0 start in school history.

Abilene Christian (7-4) was led by Cbo Newton, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Joseph Scott added 15 points.

Bradley led Arizona with 10 points in the first half — all on free throws. ACU committed 16 fouls before the break and Arizona capitalized by making 19 of 25 free throws (76%).

Arizona had a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Up next

Abilene Christian: At No. 10 BYU on Friday.

Arizona: Plays San Diego State in Phoenix on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.