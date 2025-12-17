Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jacksonville State holds off Troy 17-13 to win Salute to Veterans Bowl

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Caden Creel threw a touchdown pass, Deondre Johnson had six receptions for 101 yards, and Jacksonville State beat Troy 17-13 on Tuesday night to win the Salute to Veterans Bowl.

Andrew Paul’s 1-yard run off a direct snap gave the Gamecocks a 17-13 lead with 5:44 remaining. With about a minute left, Tucker Kilcrease drove Troy past midfield but his Hail Mary pass-attempt to DJ Epps on the final play was knocked down in the end zone.

Creel completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards that included a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brock Rechsteiner in the first quarter. Garrison Rippa added a 51-yard field goal in the third for Jacksonville State (9-5).

Kilcrease was 12-of-23 passing for 116 yards and threw two interceptions for Troy (8-6), which ended a 79-game win streak when leading heading into the fourth quarter.

Late in the first quarter, Troy scored its only touchdown on the Gamecocks’ botched flea flicker. Luis Medina recovered a fumble in the end zone after TJ Thompson strip-sacked Creel. Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked field goals from 38 and 30 yards in the second quarter and the Trojans led 13-7 at halftime.

Troy had won the last seven games between the teams but it was the first meeting since 2001 for the schools located just 162 miles apart. The Trojans are 33-29-2 in the series that dates to 1924.

Jacksonville State has played in a bowl game in each of its three seasons at the FBS level. Marshall is the only other team (1997-99) to appear in bowl games in each of its first three eligible seasons.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.