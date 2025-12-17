Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
64.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Quion Williams has school-record 18 assists in triple-double as UAPB routs Champion Christian 138-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a school-record 18 assists to propel Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 138-73 victory over Division II member Champion Christian College on Wednesday.

The senior guard made 13 of 18 shots in his first career triple-double, including both of his 3-pointers, for the Golden Lions (3-10).

Jaquan Scott led UAPB with 33 points, adding 13 rebounds in posting a double-double. Trevon Payton also pulled off the feat with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Payton fell one assist shy of a triple-double. Alex Mirhosseini scored 20.

Cade Wilson led the Tigers with 17 points. Cam Parker scored 12, while Trevor Vertiz and Fred’travious Benjamin each scored 11.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.