Klaczek, Cuthrell lead Elon over Richmond 73-70

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 16 points to help Elon fend off Richmond 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Cuthrell helped secure the victory with a layup with 53 seconds remaining.

Klaczek also had six rebounds and three steals for the Phoenix (7-4). Ja’Juan Carr totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Isaac Harrell scored 11.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Spiders (9-2). Apostolos Roumoglou added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Jaden Daughtry added 10 points.

Carr scored nine points in the first half and Elon went into halftime trailing 41-35. Klaczek scored a team-high 12 points in the second half to help the Phoenix earn the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

