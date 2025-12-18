Klaczek, Cuthrell lead Elon over Richmond 73-70

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 16 points to help Elon fend off Richmond 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Cuthrell helped secure the victory with a layup with 53 seconds remaining.

Klaczek also had six rebounds and three steals for the Phoenix (7-4). Ja’Juan Carr totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Isaac Harrell scored 11.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Spiders (9-2). Apostolos Roumoglou added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Jaden Daughtry added 10 points.

Carr scored nine points in the first half and Elon went into halftime trailing 41-35. Klaczek scored a team-high 12 points in the second half to help the Phoenix earn the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press