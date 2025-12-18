Skip to main content
Old Dominion defeats James Madison 77-68 in Sun Belt Conference opener

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 22 points to help Old Dominion defeat James Madison 77-68 on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Shaw also had six rebounds for the Monarchs (4-8, 1-0), who ended a five-game skid. Jordan Battle made all 10 of his free throws and scored 19. Jared Turner pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Dukes (7-5, 0-1) were led by Justin McBride with 24 points and seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas and Cliff Davis both scored 13 with Douglas adding seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

