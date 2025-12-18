Harmon scores 21 to lead Arkansas State over Texas State 89-70 in Sun Belt Conference opener

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Harmon had 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-70 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Harmon also had five rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-4, 1-0). Fredy-Salam Sylla scored 15 points and Kyle Hayman added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Bobcats (7-6, 0-1) were led by DJ Hall with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mark Drone added 14 points and four assists, while Kyndall Davis scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press