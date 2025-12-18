Skip to main content
Harmon scores 21 to lead Arkansas State over Texas State 89-70 in Sun Belt Conference opener

By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Harmon had 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-70 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Harmon also had five rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-4, 1-0). Fredy-Salam Sylla scored 15 points and Kyle Hayman added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Bobcats (7-6, 0-1) were led by DJ Hall with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mark Drone added 14 points and four assists, while Kyndall Davis scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

