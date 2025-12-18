Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sam Houston wins 85-75 over Oregon State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kashie Natt scored 19 points as Sam Houston beat Oregon State 85-75 on Wednesday night.

Natt also had five rebounds for the Bearkats (7-3). Po’Boigh King shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Veljko Ilic totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Josiah Lake led the way for the Beavers (6-6) with 19 points and four assists. Keziah Ekissi added 13 points and Dez White scored 11.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 13:15 to go in the first half. The score was 46-37 at halftime, with King racking up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.