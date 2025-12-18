Sam Houston wins 85-75 over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kashie Natt scored 19 points as Sam Houston beat Oregon State 85-75 on Wednesday night.

Natt also had five rebounds for the Bearkats (7-3). Po’Boigh King shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Veljko Ilic totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Josiah Lake led the way for the Beavers (6-6) with 19 points and four assists. Keziah Ekissi added 13 points and Dez White scored 11.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 13:15 to go in the first half. The score was 46-37 at halftime, with King racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press