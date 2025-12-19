Huibregtse and Bradley win 108-99 in 3OT against Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points, Timoty van der Knaap added seven in the third overtime and Bradley beat Indiana State 108-99 on Thursday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Jo Van Buggenhout’s 61-foot 3-pointer for Indiana State made it 74-all at the end of regulation.

Huibregtse shot 7 for 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Braves (8-4, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaquan Johnson scored 20 points and added three steals. Montana Wheeler had 19 points. Van der Knaap finished with 17 points.

The Sycamores (7-5, 0-1) were led by Ian Scott, who recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Indiana State also got 21 points and six rebounds from Camp Wagner. Derek Vorst finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Huibregtse scored 11 points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 41-36. Johnson put up 12 second-half points and Bradley secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes and was tied seven times.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press