Hart scores 17 as Southern Miss downs Louisiana-Lafayette 62-54

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Israel Hart had 17 points in Southern Miss’ 62-54 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Hart had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-5, 1-0). Tylik Weeks added 11 points and seven rebounds. Chiante’ Tramble finished with 11 points.

Dorian Finister led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-1), finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaxon Olvera added 12 points and seven rebounds. De’Vion Lavergne had nine points. The loss was the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10th straight.

