Texas A&M beats East Texas A&M 118-77, third-most points in program history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Texas A&M rolled past East Texas A&M 118-77 on Sunday with the third-highest point total in program history.

The 118-point total isn’t even the largest for the Aggies this season. They defeated Mississippi Valley State 120-84 on Nov. 25, the most points ever scored in Reed Arena. They have scored 100-plus points in five games this season.

Pop Isaacs added 15 points, Marcus Hill 13 and Mackenzie Mgbako 12 for the Aggies (9-3), who shot 65% and made half of their 28 3-point attempts. Mgbako added nine rebounds.

Ronnie Harrison matched a season high with 23 points to lead the Lions (6-6), who shot 35%.

Agee scored the Aggies’ first eight points and Texas A&M led thereafter with the lead remaining in double figures after Jacari Lane hit a 3 and Isaacs followed with two more 3s for an 18-point lead midway through the half. The lead grew to 31 before the Lions outscored the Aggies 18-8 over the final five minutes to trail 56-36 at the break.

The Aggies’ lead remained comfortably in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 44 late.

Up next

East Texas A&M is home against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29.

Texas A&M is home against Prairie View on Dec. 29.

