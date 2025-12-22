UC Davis takes down Idaho State 93-83

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Sevilla scored 18 points as UC Davis beat Idaho State 93-83 on Sunday.

Sevilla shot 4 of 7 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Aggies (6-5). Isaiah Chappell added 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds. Nils Cooper had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Bengals (7-6) were led by Louis Bond, who recorded 19 points. Connor Hollenbeck added 17 points and eight rebounds for Idaho State. Lachlan Brewer also had 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press