Eastern Illinois knocks off East-West 110-56

By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Andre Washington had 24 points in Eastern Illinois’ 110-56 victory over East-West on Monday.

Washington shot 11 of 14 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-8). Preston Turner scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Zion Fruster shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists.

The Phantoms were led by Devine Conley, who posted 22 points. Chamari Malone added nine points for East-West. Amari Phillips also put up seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

