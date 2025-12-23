McDaniel has 23, Memphis defeats Alabama State 88-67

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 23 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 88-67 on Monday night.

McDaniel went 8 of 16 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (5-7). Curtis Givens III scored 18 points and added three steals. Ashton Hardaway shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and five steals.

Asjon Anderson led the way for the Hornets (3-9) with 16 points. Damarien Yates added 13 points and nine rebounds for Alabama State. Tyler Mason also recorded 12 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hornets.

McDaniel scored 14 points in the first half to help Memphis build a 42-33 halftime lead. Memphis pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press