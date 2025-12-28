Donald Hand Jr., Fred Payne lead Boston College over Le Moyne 72-64

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. matched his season high with 26 points, Fred Payne scored a career-high 22 and Boston College defeated Le Moyne 72-64 on Sunday.

Hand made 8 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers for the Eagles (7-6), who improve to 6-2 at home. Payne made 8 of 17 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Both players had seven rebounds.

Shilo Jackson totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Dolphins (5-8), who dropped to 2-6 on the road. Deng Garang had 14 points and seven boards. Trent Mosquera scored 13 and Tennessee Rainwater added 12 points off the bench.

There were three lead changes and a tie over the final 10:20 of the first half with neither team gaining a two-possession lead. Garang’s layup with 38 seconds left pulled the Dolphins within 30-29 at halftime.

Boston College twice built seven-point leads early in the second half, but Mosquera and Rainwater hit 3-pointers in a 7-0 spurt and the Dolphins tied it 43-all with 11:34 remaining.

Mosquera hit another 3 following two free throws from Garang and Le Moyne took a 52-48 lead with nine minutes left.

Hand and Payne had 3-pointers on both sides of a dunk by Boden Kapke in an 8-0 run and the Eagles played with a lead over the final six minutes.

Up next

Le Moyne: At Saint Francis on Friday in a Northeastern Conference opener.

Boston College: At Georgia Tech on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football