Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Donald Hand Jr., Fred Payne lead Boston College over Le Moyne 72-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. matched his season high with 26 points, Fred Payne scored a career-high 22 and Boston College defeated Le Moyne 72-64 on Sunday.

Hand made 8 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers for the Eagles (7-6), who improve to 6-2 at home. Payne made 8 of 17 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Both players had seven rebounds.

Shilo Jackson totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Dolphins (5-8), who dropped to 2-6 on the road. Deng Garang had 14 points and seven boards. Trent Mosquera scored 13 and Tennessee Rainwater added 12 points off the bench.

There were three lead changes and a tie over the final 10:20 of the first half with neither team gaining a two-possession lead. Garang’s layup with 38 seconds left pulled the Dolphins within 30-29 at halftime.

Boston College twice built seven-point leads early in the second half, but Mosquera and Rainwater hit 3-pointers in a 7-0 spurt and the Dolphins tied it 43-all with 11:34 remaining.

Mosquera hit another 3 following two free throws from Garang and Le Moyne took a 52-48 lead with nine minutes left.

Hand and Payne had 3-pointers on both sides of a dunk by Boden Kapke in an 8-0 run and the Eagles played with a lead over the final six minutes.

Up next

Le Moyne: At Saint Francis on Friday in a Northeastern Conference opener.

Boston College: At Georgia Tech on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.