Ndongo notches double-double as Georgia Tech defeats Florida A&M 89-65

Baye Ndongo had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, Chas Kelley III added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and Georgia Tech rolled past Florida A&M 89-65 on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (9-4) won their fourth straight game, and six players reached double-digits. Akai Fleming (12 points), Kowacie Reeves Jr. (11), Mouhamed Sylla (11), and Lamar Washington (10) each chipped in for Georgia Tech.

Washington also had eight assists and seven rebounds. Ndongo had five of Georgia Tech’s 23 assists on 33 made field goals.

Georgia Tech led for all but the first 14 seconds of the game, and a 24-5 run to end the first half sent the Yellow Jackets to the locker room up 43-21. They picked up right where they left off to open the second half, with a 20-8 run that extended the lead to a game-high 34 points.

The Rattlers (3-8) were led by Kaleb Washington’s 21 points and Jaquan Sanders’ 20 points.

Up next

Georgia Tech visits Duke to begin ACC play on Wednesday.

Florida A&M starts their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball