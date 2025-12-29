Ernest Shelton scores 19 as Merrimack downs Sacred Heart 80-72

Skip to main content
By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Ernest Shelton scored 19 points as Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 80-72 on Monday.

Shelton shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (7-7, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy scored 18 points and added seven assists and three steals. Tye Dorset shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 19 points and four assists for the Pioneers (5-9, 1-2). Yann Farell added 17 points and six rebounds and Dashon Gittens had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

