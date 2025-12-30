Skip to main content
Hornseth scores 16 as Northern Iowa defeats Valparaiso 58-48

By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will Hornseth’s 16 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Valparaiso 58-48 on Monday.

Hornseth added seven rebounds for the Panthers (10-3, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, and Ben Schwieger had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

Owen Dease led the Beacons (6-7, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. JT Pettigrew added six points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso, and Sader Servilus finished with six points.

Northern Iowa was tied with Valparaiso at the half, 22-22, with Hornseth (seven points) the high scorer before the break. Leon Bond III’s free throw with 15:17 remaining in the second half gave Northern Iowa the lead for good at 29-28.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

