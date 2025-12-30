Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McDowell has 23 as Tarleton State takes down UT Arlington 69-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cam McDowell scored 23 points as Tarleton State beat UT Arlington 69-63 on Monday night.

McDowell shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Texans (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 10 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Chris Mpaka shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points.

Marcell McCreary led the way for the Mavericks (8-5, 0-1) with 12 points and six rebounds. Raysean Seamster added 11 points and eight rebounds for UT Arlington. Jordan Lowery also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.