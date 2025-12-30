McDowell has 23 as Tarleton State takes down UT Arlington 69-63

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cam McDowell scored 23 points as Tarleton State beat UT Arlington 69-63 on Monday night.

McDowell shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Texans (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 10 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Chris Mpaka shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points.

Marcell McCreary led the way for the Mavericks (8-5, 0-1) with 12 points and six rebounds. Raysean Seamster added 11 points and eight rebounds for UT Arlington. Jordan Lowery also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press