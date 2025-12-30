Searles’ 16 help Nicholls State take down Texas A&M-CC 76-71

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Searles’ 16 points helped Nicholls State defeat Texas A&M-CC 76-71 on Monday.

Searles added seven rebounds for the Colonels (4-8, 3-0 Southland Conference). Jalik Dunkley scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Sincere Malone shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Islanders (5-7, 1-2) were led by Mason Gibson, who posted 15 points. Texas A&M-CC also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Sheldon Williams. Nick Shogbonyo finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press