Searles’ 16 help Nicholls State take down Texas A&M-CC 76-71

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Searles’ 16 points helped Nicholls State defeat Texas A&M-CC 76-71 on Monday.

Searles added seven rebounds for the Colonels (4-8, 3-0 Southland Conference). Jalik Dunkley scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Sincere Malone shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Islanders (5-7, 1-2) were led by Mason Gibson, who posted 15 points. Texas A&M-CC also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Sheldon Williams. Nick Shogbonyo finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

