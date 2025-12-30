Skip to main content
Jimel Lane scores 18 to lead Grambling over D-III’s Centenary 90-58

By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jimel Lane scored 18 points to lead Grambling to a 90-58 victory over Division III’s Centenary College of Louisiana on Tuesday.

Lane added six rebounds for the Tigers (6-7). Mekhi Fitts scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Rickey Ballard shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Gents were led in scoring by Quentin Beverly, who finished with 15 points. Me’Khai Taylor added 11 points and Craig Collier II scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

